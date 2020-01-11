Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $76.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $44,705.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,533.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 66.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 118.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth $323,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $69.07. 168,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,374. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 222.81 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.25. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $90.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.