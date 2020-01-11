Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Receives $51.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 3,307,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,824. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

