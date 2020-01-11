Barclays Lowers Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $80.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPR. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.98.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.07.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,376,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,748,000 after acquiring an additional 721,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,565,000 after acquiring an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,707,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,871 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,388,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,317,000 after acquiring an additional 143,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,797,000 after acquiring an additional 409,856 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.