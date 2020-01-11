Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $181.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PNC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.91.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $158.57. 2,182,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.99 and its 200 day moving average is $143.62. PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $117.17 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total transaction of $304,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,790,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,776,000 after acquiring an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,948,000 after buying an additional 4,671,592 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,189,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,708,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,529,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,768,000 after buying an additional 38,426 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.