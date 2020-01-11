Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 149 ($1.96) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 131 ($1.72).

Shares of SPI opened at GBX 139 ($1.83) on Tuesday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 143.30 ($1.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55. The company has a market capitalization of $557.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.96.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

