Barclays Reiterates Sell Rating for Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $104.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,668. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $78.99 and a 12-month high of $107.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.29.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

In related news, insider Bill Leavell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $1,978,600.00. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $99,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,169 shares of company stock worth $13,086,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $505,144,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $138,276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $88,278,000. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $85,160,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $50,205,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

