Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Barfresh Food Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BRFH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.40. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 77,229 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRFH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.