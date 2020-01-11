Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. Bankhaus Lampe set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.55 ($86.69).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €74.57 ($86.71). 1,102,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 52-week high of €78.30 ($91.05). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.89.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.