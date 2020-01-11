BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BCB Bancorp’s earnings. BCB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BCB Bancorp.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter.

BCBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

BCBP traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,998. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $228.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

