Beacon 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $151.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $122,633.00 and $151.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00166185 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000193 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,256,973 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,332 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.