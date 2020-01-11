Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.85.

Shares of BDC opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.37. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average is $52.21.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $620.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.68 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

In other Belden news, insider Biddle Neil bought 300,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,233,000 after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Belden by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 761,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,357,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Belden by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 298,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 1,386.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 243,993 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

