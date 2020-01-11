Benchmark Begins Coverage on Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Investment analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE:MGA opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,131,000 after acquiring an additional 725,646 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Magna International by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 297,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 188,220 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 764,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 165,650 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,279,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Magna International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 719,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.