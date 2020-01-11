Benchmark Begins Coverage on Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Investment analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.
NYSE:MGA opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $57.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,131,000 after acquiring an additional 725,646 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Magna International by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 297,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 188,220 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 764,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 165,650 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,279,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Magna International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 719,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.
About Magna International
Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.
