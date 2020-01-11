Benchmark Boosts TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Price Target to

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Benchmark to in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 2,154,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,914. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TEGNA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TEGNA by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in TEGNA by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.