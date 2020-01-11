Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BRY has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering cut Berry Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Johnson Rice cut Berry Petroleum from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Berry Petroleum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Berry Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Berry Petroleum from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Shares of BRY stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 865,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,889. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.70 million. Analysts expect that Berry Petroleum will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $12,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gary A. Grove acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,102.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $389,270 and have sold 1,481,871 shares valued at $15,675,892. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Berry Petroleum by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,891,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,653,000 after buying an additional 5,085,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Berry Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,891,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,852,000 after buying an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Berry Petroleum by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,798,000 after buying an additional 402,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Berry Petroleum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 49,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,168,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.