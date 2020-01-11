BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BHP Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

BBL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in BHP Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 87,596 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

