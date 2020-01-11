BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BHP Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.
BBL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About BHP Group
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
