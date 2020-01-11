BidaskClub Lowers Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
OPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.67.
Shares of Opus Bank stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Opus Bank has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Opus Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Opus Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.
Opus Bank Company Profile
Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
