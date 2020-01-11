BidaskClub Lowers Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of Opus Bank stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Opus Bank has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Opus Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Opus Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

