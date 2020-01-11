BidaskClub Lowers Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Get Vericel alerts:

NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.70. 840,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,352. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. Vericel has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $761.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.29 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $278,820.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,159,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,152,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 18.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 714,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 112,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.