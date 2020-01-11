BidaskClub Upgrades AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AVAV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.92.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.63. 187,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.93. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 10.18.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $409,829.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,981.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,272 shares of company stock worth $2,967,487. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 126.6% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.