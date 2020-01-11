BidaskClub Upgrades Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.95.

ROST traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.72. 1,271,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,941. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.25. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 632.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

