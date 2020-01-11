Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $407.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $383.52. 149,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,194. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $391.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $560.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.45, for a total value of $298,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $19,061,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

