BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BIOS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BioScrip from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioScrip from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BioScrip in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

NASDAQ BIOS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.10. 868,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. BioScrip has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.50.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $615.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.20 million. BioScrip had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%. Analysts predict that BioScrip will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BioScrip in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BioScrip during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BioScrip during the third quarter worth about $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in BioScrip during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BioScrip by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

