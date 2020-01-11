bitUSD (BITUSD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $20.00

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. bitUSD has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $20.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00007309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last seven days, bitUSD has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.60 or 0.01948773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00186280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027997 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00122532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,608,540 tokens. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.