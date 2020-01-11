BitWhite (BTW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,218.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Exrates. BitWhite has a market cap of $14,545.00 and approximately $2,218.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00037153 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.