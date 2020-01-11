Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust PLC (LON:BRIG) Insider Buys £41,600 in Stock

Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust PLC (LON:BRIG) insider Graeme Proudfoot acquired 20,000 shares of Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £41,600 ($54,722.44).

Shares of BRIG opened at GBX 203 ($2.67) on Friday. Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1.92 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 207.90 ($2.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 197.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 194. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 million and a PE ratio of 145.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

