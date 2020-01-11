Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.63

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and traded as high as $12.86. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 60,356 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II in the third quarter valued at $1,543,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 30,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 21,421 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 395,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 311,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

