Block-Logic (BLTG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 145.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $84,141.00 and $2.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00058057 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

