Blocknet (BLOCK) Hits One Day Volume of $12,256.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $12,256.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blocknet has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00007779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,451,794 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

