BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluelinx Holdings is the largest distributor of building products in the United States. Operating in all of the major metropolitan areas in the United States, BlueLinx distributes products to more than 11,700 customers through its network of warehouses and third-party operated warehouses. “

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on BXC. ValuEngine raised shares of BlueLinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that BlueLinx will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlueLinx news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis purchased 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $188,139.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,018.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,155.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,822.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,900 shares of company stock worth $309,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter worth $100,000. Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 155.1% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 14,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter worth $151,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlueLinx (BXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.