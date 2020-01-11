BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.80 ($63.72) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.03 ($62.83).

BNP stock traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €52.16 ($60.65). The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($80.43). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €45.75.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

