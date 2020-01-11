Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

WIFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

WIFI stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 488,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,072. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $479.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 609,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $1,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

