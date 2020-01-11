Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.75 million.Boot Barn also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.85-0.85 EPS.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE BOOT traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $45.82. 1,302,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $867,922.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,323,098.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

