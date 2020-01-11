Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $47,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 110.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHH stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.15. The stock had a trading volume of 580,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,157. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.68. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $105.32.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $1,386,055.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 35,349 shares of company stock worth $3,186,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. Wolfe Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

