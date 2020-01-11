Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.4% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Automatic Data Processing worth $117,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 557,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,147,000 after purchasing an additional 155,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,205,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 701.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 22,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.56.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.09. 968,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.