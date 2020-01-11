Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 773,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises approximately 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $90,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4,663.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after acquiring an additional 226,889 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 20,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.95.

Ross Stores stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.72. 1,271,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,076. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.25.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

