Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $36.11 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 379,430 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.94% of Bank of Hawaii worth $36,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 31.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 35.9% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $93.26. The company had a trading volume of 159,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.25.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

