Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.54% of Henry Schein worth $52,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

In related news, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $121,899.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,236.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $459,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,190 shares in the company, valued at $16,217,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $66.62. 742,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

