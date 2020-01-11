Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 750 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 460,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $39,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,322,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,803,000 after purchasing an additional 159,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 707.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,825 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,810,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.68. 909,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,686. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

