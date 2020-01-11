Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 133,774 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 133,774 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $78,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 50,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 7,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.45. 9,688,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,359,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $262,747.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,140 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

