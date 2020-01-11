Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BYD has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $819.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.22 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

In other news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 19,385 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $526,884.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,007.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Larson sold 6,778 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $193,715.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,311 shares of company stock worth $3,002,217. 29.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $116,258,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $54,584,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $15,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,551,000 after acquiring an additional 444,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,214,000 after acquiring an additional 369,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

