BP’s (BP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BP from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.76) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. BP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 618.13 ($8.13).

BP stock opened at GBX 495.25 ($6.51) on Tuesday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The company has a market cap of $100.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 482.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 506.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 1.32%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 63 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.70) per share, for a total transaction of £320.67 ($421.82).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

