Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.91

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.91 and traded as high as $4.36. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 5,866 shares trading hands.

BCLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $98.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics news, CFO Preetam Shah purchased 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,792.00. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.