Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) PT Raised to $116.00

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) had its price target increased by Buckingham Research from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BCO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brink’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brink’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Brink’s stock opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.54. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $96.60.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.08 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 102.81%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

