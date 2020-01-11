Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Cut to GBX 940

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 940 ($12.37) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BVIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Britvic to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 996.79 ($13.11).

Britvic stock opened at GBX 880 ($11.58) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 924.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 927.69. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 811 ($10.67) and a one year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 21.70 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

In related news, insider Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total transaction of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63). Insiders purchased a total of 56 shares of company stock valued at $52,486 over the last ninety days.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

