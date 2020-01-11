Brokerages Anticipate Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. Cue Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,437.96% and a negative return on equity of 148.66%.

CUE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of CUE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. 176,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,252. The company has a market cap of $353.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.65. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $326,114.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,732 shares of company stock valued at $690,664. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 25.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

