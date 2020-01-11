Brokerages Anticipate Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Dorman Products posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DORM. Stephens began coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

DORM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.53. The company had a trading volume of 88,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,700. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.00. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $67.39 and a 1-year high of $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Dorman Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 332,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Dorman Products by 6.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 81.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 42.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

