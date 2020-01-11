Brokerages Anticipate Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) to Post $0.30 EPS

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.17 (Hold) from the six brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has issued a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund’s rating score has declined by 1% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $8.83 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund an industry rank of 185 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:DHC opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $14.31.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

