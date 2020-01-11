Brokerages Anticipate PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.46). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 1,768.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

NASDAQ PHAS traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.79. 5,575,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,368. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

