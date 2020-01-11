Brokerages Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.74 Billion

Equities analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post sales of $87.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.88 billion and the lowest is $86.75 billion. Apple reported sales of $84.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $275.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $270.34 billion to $280.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $297.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $283.59 billion to $307.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DZ Bank lowered Apple to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.79.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.33. The stock had a trading volume of 35,155,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,121,090. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1,357.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 52-week low of $149.22 and a 52-week high of $312.67.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

