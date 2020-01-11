Brokerages Expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. FLIR Systems also reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $471.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLIR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $148,746.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,057.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,585 shares of company stock worth $939,391. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $4,267,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 334,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,313,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.96. 259,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.15. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $55.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14.

FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

