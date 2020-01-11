Brokerages Expect Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.37. Newell Brands reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

In other news, Director James Craigie bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 345.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 31.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

